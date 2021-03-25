Vietnamese people in Czech set example in following anti-COVID-19 rules
Vietnamese people living in the Czech Republic have taken anti-COVID-19 measures very seriously, Chairman Milos Kusy of the Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association told Aktualne.cz in an interview on March 24.
Vietnamese perceive non-compliance with the measures as very irresponsible, so they adhere to anti-pandemic rules better than many Czechs, he said.
Kusy noted he sees what lies behind Vietnamese discipline is years of experience in dealing with epidemics in their home country and in Asia.
“They are an example for us in discipline and adherence to hygiene rules,” he said.
Kusy was also impressed by how Vietnam has fought the COVID-19 with only 35 deaths reported since the outset of the pandemic despite the fact that it has a population of more than 90 million. Strict preventive measures have been in place in the country since the beginning of this year, he noted.
"Since last February, anyone who wants to enter Vietnam has to go through a fortnight's quarantine in a state-designated camp or hotels," Kusy described. He also attributed the low number of infected cases in Vietnam to effective contact tracing.
Data from Vietnam’s Health Ministry shows that Vietnam has gone through seven days without new COVID-19 cases. The national count remains at 2,576, of which 1,601 are locally-infected cases./.