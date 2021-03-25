World UN Human Rights Council wraps up 46th regular session The 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held at the UN office in Geneva, concluded on March 24.

World Vietnam supports comprehensive political solution in Libya: diplomat Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned comprehensive political solution on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya.

World Southeast Asian nations continue to record thousands of new COVID-19 infections Malaysia's Ministry of Health reported on March 24 that in the past 24 hours, this Southeast Asian country recorded an additional 1,268 cases of COVID-19, including 1,263 community infections.