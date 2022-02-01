Vietnamese Ambassdor to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong speaks at the get-together (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) - A get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival for Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Egypt was hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the African country on January 31.



Addressing the event, Ambassdor Tran Thanh Cong briefed participants on the socio-economic situation in the homeland, Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, and remarkable developments in the Vietnam - Egypt relationship in 2021.



He highlighted the traditional relationship between the two countries, saying that there are good prospects for Vietnam and Egypt to further promote the bilateral relations in the time to come.



The diplomat expressed his hope that the two sides will focus on stepping up the cooperation in their strong fields such as agriculture, textiles, aquatic processing, aquaculture, and electronics.



He added that the two countries should also promote the implementation of cooperative agreements between their localities, thus making it easier for their businesses to access each other's markets.



The ambassador took the occasion to praise efforts and contributions of the Vietnamese community in Egypt to strengthening the friendship between the two countries.



In Russia, a New Year celebration has been held for Vietnamese workers at Sarlanter garment factory in Kirzhach, a town about 100km from Moscow.



According to the owners of the factory - Do Van Tieu and Le Thi La, despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, the company has managed to maintain stable jobs and incomes for about 40 Vietnamese workers.

All the employees expressed their joy at welcoming the traditional Tet of Vietnam here, saying that they hope for a new year of happiness and prosperity./.