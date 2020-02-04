Society Over 17,000 alcohol-influenced drivers fined in January As many as 17,386 cases of drunk driving were handled in January with a total fines of more than 53 billion VND (2.27 million USD), according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

Society Vietnam Airlines to use wide-body jets to transport passengers from HK Vietnam Airlines will use wide-body aircraft to evacuate a large number of passengers from China’s Hong Kong to Vietnam and vice versa this week, as the new coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak is ravaging the region, according to the national flag carrier’s representatives.

Society Vietnam-China passenger trains suspended as coronavirus spreads Passenger Train T8701/MR2 from China to Vietnam will be suspended as from 18:05 on February 4 amidst the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Seminars on Australia’s technology transfer to be held The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its Vietnam’s partner universities will hold training seminars on technological transfer in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in February.