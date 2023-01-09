Vietnamese people in RoK, Canada celebrate Tet
A performance at “Xuan Que Huong”programme in the RoK (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme in Seoul on January 8 to bring a warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community living in the East Asian nation.
Tet, or the Lunar New Year, is the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people and will take place from January 21-25 this year (the last day of the last lunar month to the fourth day of the first lunar month).
Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung said that Vietnamese people in the RoK have stayed united and helped each other to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gain successes, and maintain contributions to the homeland.
According to him, 2023 is the first year Vietnam and the RoK have realised the upgrade of their ties within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a purpose of upholding bilateral relations in all fields, especially economics, education, science technology, and people-to-people exchanges.
The diplomat called on the community to make efforts as well as active and effective contributions to the common goal of the two countries.
President of the Vietnamese Association in the RoK Vu Duc Luong said that the programme is of great significance to the Vietnamese community in the host country, especially those who cannot return home for Tet.
On the same day, the Canada - Vietnam Society (CVS) held a cultural festival to welcome the Lunar New Year.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong recalled milestones in the two countries’ political and economic relations, affirming the important role of Vietnam in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy as well as predicting a bright outlook in the bilateral ties.
Sharing the joy of celebrating Tet with the Vietnamese community, Canadian Senator Victor Oh briefed participants on his recent visit to Vietnam, expressing his impression with the strong development of Ho Chi Minh City.
He proposed Canada focus on trading with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in which Vietnam is the first destination./.