Vietnamese people in Russia, Israel, Mexico celebrate Lunar New Year
Vietnamese people in Russia, Israel, and Mexico marked the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) with ceremonies organised by the embassies of Vietnam on January 22.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi speaks at the Homeland's Spring programme via videoconference on January 22 (Photo: VNA)
In Moscow, representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia took part in the “Homeland’s Spring” prorgamme, held in Hanoi by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via videoconference.
Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi expressed his delight at the country’s success in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which has created new momentum for the country to enter a new year of hope and victory.
Trinh Van Que, Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Ulyanovsk city, told the Vietnam News Agency that the annual Homeland’s Spring programme, specifically held for OVs to celebrate Tet, demonstrates the Party and State leaders’ consistent attention to the OV community.
He attributed the achievements in the pandemic combat to the strong directions by the Party, State, and Government, as well as the people’s consensus.
Also on January 22, Vietnamese people in Israel gathered to make “chung” cakes, a traditional food and also the most typical dish of Tet - the largest and most important festival in the homeland.
The event, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, was also intended to strengthen the solidarity among the Vietnamese community in Israel.
Representatives of Vietnamese people in Mexico pose for a photo at the Tet celebration on January 22 (Photo: VNA)At a Tet celebration the same day, Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam highlighted the significance of the festival along with the homeland’s attainments in economic, political, and social affairs.
He affirmed the Party and State’s policy of viewing the OVs as an integral part of the Vietnamese people. He also appreciated the expatriates’ contributions to the COVID-19 fight in Vietnam, calling on them to uphold solidarity, assist one another, adhere to the host country’s laws, and continue making dedication to the Vietnam - Mexico relations.
Thanking the Party and State for their sincere attention to OVs around the world, Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Mexico Nguyen Huu Dong said the Vietnamese community in the American nation always turn their hearts to the homeland, and that they will maintain their good academic and work performance and compliance with local laws so as to help promote images of the Vietnamese people in Mexico and reinforce bilateral relations./.