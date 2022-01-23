Society HCM City shares Tet joy with students of Laos, Cambodia Students of Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City have received many gifts on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.

Society Health ministry calls for facilitation of people’s return to hometowns The Ministry of Health has asked provinces and cities nationwide to create favourable conditions for people to return to their hometowns to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet), citing the large coverage of COVID-19 vaccination.

Videos Peach blossoms helping improve Hoa Binh farmers’ incomes Peach blossoms have added a certain charm to the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh in the spring-time, while generating stable incomes and helping local farmers escape from poverty.

Society PM meets OVs joining “Xuan Que huong” programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation of more than 50 Vietnamese intellectuals and entrepreneurs who returned from abroad to attend the “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme 2022.