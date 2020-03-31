Society Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19 The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1 as part of measures to effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

Society Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19 The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).