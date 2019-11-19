Politics Prime Minister receives outgoing Venezuelan ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, who came to say good-bye at the end of his tenure, in Hanoi on November 19.

Politics General Staff Chief receives Chinese guest Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 18 hosted a reception for a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army led by Lieut. Gen. Wu Jieming, NDU Political Commissar.

Politics Delegations of Japan council against A&H bombs welcomed in Hanoi Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee, Ambassador Nguyen Van Huynh on November 18 received a delegation from the Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo).

Politics Lawmakers scrutinise bill on PPP investment The draft law on investment in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) will be among the bills under the National Assembly (NA)’s consideration on November 19.