Vietnamese, Philippine young officers bolster exchange
Young officers of the Vietnam People's Army at the event (Photo: www.qdnd.vn/)
Hanoi (VNA) – Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Philippine armed forces gathered at an activity in Hanoi on November 18 to share experience and enhance exchange.
The event, the first of its kind, was jointly presided over by Sen. Lieut. Col. Tran Viet Nang, head of the Military Youth Board under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), and Lieut. Col. Edwin L. Parcia of the office for education and training under the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
Both sides agreed that the Vietnam-Philippines defence ties have been strengthened over the time. The visit by officers of the Philippine armed forces and their participation in activities with the VPA’s officers will contribute to the friendship of the two armies.
At the event, Nang briefed his guests on activities of the VPA’s young officers.
Young officers of the two countries have affirmed the role of each army in the ASEAN Community in maintaining peace, stability, development and security in the region and the world./.
