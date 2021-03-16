Vietnamese photographer wins award at international contest
A photo by Vietnamese photographer Ninh Manh Thang has won a gold medal in the child category of the Three Country Grand Circuit 2020 international photo contest.
Nhung Thien Than Tay Nguyen (The Angels of the Central Highlands) by Ninh Manh Thang won two gold medals and received an honourable mention at the Three Country Grand Circuit 2020 international photo contest. (Photo courtesy of the artist)
The black-and-white photo, entitled Nhung Thien Than Tay Nguyen (The Angels of the Central Highlands), depicts children in the Central Highlands of Vietnam under the protecting arms of a village chief. It was taken in 2020.
The theme behind the image is to send a message of the need to protect children to secure a brighter future, the photographer revealed.
“This is such a meaningful award for me that arrive right on the occasion of the traditional day of Vietnamese Cinema and Photography on March 15,” Thang wrote on his Facebook account.
The Three Country Grand Circuit 2020 photo contest is organised by Ireland, Montenegro and Serbia, and sponsored by the Photographic Society of America (PSA).
This year's contest, the sixth of its kind, was open to both amateur and professional photographers worldwide and consists of 12 sections, all of which are digital.
Thang, a native of the northern province of Ninh Binh, is a member of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA). The 63-year-old photographer has won many awards in both domestic and international contests in recent years./.