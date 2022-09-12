“Anh em song sinh” (twinned brothers) wins silver medal in“Emotive Portrait” category (Photo courtesy of Lao Dong Newspaper)

Hanoi (VNA) – Tran Viet Van, a journalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, claimed three silver and two bronze medals in the annual photo contest run by Australia’s Better Photography Magazine.



His works entitled “Phut xuc dong cua vi tuong 91 tuoi” (Emotional minutes of the 91-year-old general) and “Anh em song sinh” (twinned brothers) won the silver medals while another piece “Doi mat cua me toi 68 nam truoc va bay gio” (My mother’s eyes 68 years ago and now) secured the bronze medal in the “Emotive Portrait” category.



The works “Thuc hanh cong phu” (Meticulous Practice) and "Khi anh sang ban mai tran vao (When the morning light arrives) were honoured with silver and bronze medals in the "Exotic Travel" category.

Van started taking pictures in 1998 and has so far won over 80 international photo prizes. He has also worked as a judge at many film festivals and photo contests in Vietnam.

“Thuc hanh cong phu” (Meticulous Practice) wins silver medal in "Exotic Travel" category (Photo courtesy of Lao Dong Newspaper)

The 2022 competition attracted many entries from different countries. The jury, which comprises three leading Australian photography experts, namely Tony Hewitt, David Oliver, Peter Eastway, evaluated the works based on creativity and content criteria as well as presentation techniques.



Famous Bulgarian photographer Svetlin Yosifov won the grand award Photographer of the Year./.