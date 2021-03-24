Culture - Sports Ao dai through the lens of Russian photographer Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) brings out the elegance and strength of Vietnamese women, and it always leaves a strong impression on Russians, said Vera Mazhirina, a Russian journalist and photographer.

Culture - Sports Mong Phu Temple: Unique architecture of Red River Delta The national-level historical-cultural Mong Phu temple is the pride of the people in Duong Lam ancient village in Hanoi's Son Tay town thanks to its unique architectural values.

Culture - Sports Beauty pageant for peace launched in Da Nang The beauty pageant Vietnam Peace Bella 2021 was kicked off at a press conference in the central city of Da Nang on March 20. ​

Culture - Sports Concert features works by 20th-century's lesser-known composers A concert introducing works from composers that have not been performed much in Vietnam will take place at Goethe Institute in Hanoi on March 22.