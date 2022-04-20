Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: 80 athletes to compete in tennis events A total of 80 athletes from various countries are to compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)’s tennis events, which will take place in the northern province of Bac Ninh from May 12 to 22, according to the organising committee.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s U23 draws 1-1 with U20 RoK in friendly Vietnam’s U23 drew 1-1 with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s U20 squad in a friendly held at Viet Tri Stadium of Phu Tho province on April 19, prior to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).