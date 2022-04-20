Vietnamese photographer wins prizes at Spring Clicks 2022
Photographer Bach Ngoc Tu claimed a number of prizes at Spring Clicks Circuit 2022, an international photography contest held in Montenegro.
A photo by Bach Ngoc Tu wins two gold medals at Spring Clicks Circuit 2022.
Bach Ngoc Tu, a Vietnamese photographer born in northern Quang Ninh province, grabbed two golds, one silver, one bronze, two honorable mentions, as well as two certificates of exhibitions on nature and people, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
The Spring Clicks Circuit was held this year to honour artistic works in four categories, namely nature, open colour, open monochrome, and people. It attracted a range of professional and amateur photographers from 65 countries from across the world.
The contest is held under the sponsorship of world photograph organisations, including FIAP, PSA, FSM, GRADAC PGI, VICTORY P.W, FK OHRID, FSS, and FKK CACAK.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 10 in Montenegro./.