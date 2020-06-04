Society Farmers in Binh Thuan dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Society Management of auxiliary border gates tightened Strengthening coordination with relevant forces and local authorities in managing and controlling auxiliary border gates was among the solutions the Border Guard High Command suggested at a video conference in Hanoi on June 3.

Society Vietnam sends medical masks to Vietnamese community in central Russia The Vietnamese Government has sent medical masks to the Vietnamese community in central Russia to help them cope with complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia.