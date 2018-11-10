Held annually by Art Photo Travel, a non-profit organisation of Italia, the Siena International Photo Award is a highly participated in international photo contest. This year, two Vietnamese photos won a “honourable mention” award.



The “In the Melaleuca Forest” photo, taken by Vietnamese photographer Pham Huy Trung, captures a flooded melaleuca forest in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

The photo claimed an honourable mention in the “Journeys and Adventures” category.

Another photo named “the road of fortune” won “Honourable Mention” award in Splash of Colors category.

Photographed by Sian Koi Kua, the picture was taken in Quang Phu, northern province of Bac Ninh, Vietnam.-VNA