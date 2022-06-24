Culture - Sports Lao Cai hosts 8th international yoga day A mass performance of more than 380 practitioners took place in Sapa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on June 24 to mark the 8th International Yoga Day.

Culture - Sports Red Dao people preserving beauty of traditional outfits The traditional outfits of ethnic minority people are part of their unique cultural beauty. While some have been lost as modernity takes hold, the Red Dao people in Luc Yen district in Yen Bai province have preserved their traditional outfits along with their cultural beauty and customs.