Vietnamese players among the best at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
The World Football Federation (FIFA) on August 23 announced the best players, by position, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Three members of the Vietnamese team - Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Thu, and Le Thi Diem My - were named.
VNA
