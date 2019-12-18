Vietnamese players compete in Carom Billiards Continental Cup
Hanoi (VNA) – Eight top Vietnamese players will compete at the 3-cushion Carom Billiards Continental Cup from December 20-22 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.
A poster for the Continental Cup between Asia and Europe later this week. (Source: internet)
They include Tran Quyet Chien, world No 7, Nguyen Quoc Nguyen (24), and Ngo Dinh Nai (29).
They will team up with Kim Haeng Jik (5), Cho Myung Woo (13), Cho Jae Ho (15), Choi Sung Won (19) and Heo Jung Han (22), all from the Republic of Korea.
On the other side, world No 1 Dick Jaspers of the Netherlands will lead his team of powerhouses all ranked in the top 12 in the world.
The event offers total prize money of 160,000 USD.
The first edition was held in France last year, when the European team won 600-483./.