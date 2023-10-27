Culture - Sports Cultural exchange promotes Vietnam – Laos – Thailand ties The Vietnamese Association in Thailand’s Nong Khai province and local authorities on October 29 organised a Vietnam – Laos - Thailand cultural exchange programme on the occasion of Wan Ok Phansa or End of Buddhist Lent Day 2023.

Culture - Sports Infographic Southeast Asia’s achievements at ASIAD events Thailand led Southeast Asia’s achievements at ASIAD games with a total of 586 medals (132 golds). It was followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Asian Para Games: Vietnam's sport delegation returns home The Vietnamese delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games returned in Hanoi on October 30, bringing home one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals from the competition which took place in Hangzhou, China from October 22-28.