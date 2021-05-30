Culture - Sports Vietnamese film to be released in the US, Australia Bo Gia (Dad, I’m Sorry), a Vietnamese film produced by TRAN THANH TOWN, will be distributed in cinemas in the US and Australia on May 28 after its premiere in Malaysia and Singapore on April 22.

Culture - Sports Y Ty rice terraces in pouring-water season The best time to admire golden rice terraces in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October. However, from May to June when local people pour water into their rice terraces and transplant seedlings, Y Ty becomes as beautiful as a watercolor painting.