Vietnamese players tested for COVID-19 before friendly match with Jordan
Real-time PRC tests for COVID-19 were conducted on all members of the national men’s football teams of Vietnam and Jordan on May 29 in preparation for their friendly match two days later in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Real-time PRC tests for COVID-19 are conducted on all members of the national men's football teams of Vietnam in preparation for their friendly match with Jordan team in the UAE (Photo: VNA)
This is a mandatory regulation of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for all national teams before any match during the process of training to prepare for matches of the upcoming qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
If any case that tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, he will be quarantined for 10 days at a health facility of the host country. Those tested negative to the virus will continue to participate in their team’s activities.
At 11pm on May 29 (Vietnam time), coach Park Hang-seo and the Vietnamese team’s members conducted their third training session in the UAE.
All 45 members of the Vietnamese delegation received their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on April 19-20 and got their second shots in mid-May.
In the upcoming matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Vietnam will take on Indonesia on June 7 and Malaysia four days later, and then wrap up the qualifying round with a game against hosts the UAE on June 15.
Vietnam currently tops the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine and Thailand with eight. The UAE has six points, while Indonesia is yet to pick up any./.