ASEAN ASEAN attracts record FDI inflow in 2018 The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has gone up for the third consecutive year, breaking a record 155 billion USD set in 2018 following 147 billion USD in 2017.

Politics PM attends 22nd ASEAN-China Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on November 3.

World Leaders highlight progress in ASEAN-India strategic partnership Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared other leaders’ view on the progress in the ASEAN-India strategic partnership at a summit between the two sides in Bangkok on November 3 morning.