At the meeting (Source: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 26 had a meeting with scientists and intellectuals in Singapore to learn about their experience in applying advanced technologies in building a constructive government as part of his official visit to the country.



The experts lauded the Vietnamese Government’s and the PM’s care about impacts of the fourth industrial revolution and emphasised the need to adopt cloud-based computing technology, artificial intelligence, big data and 3D technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industry, building of smart cities and e-government, and corporate governance.



They suggested training workforce to tap opportunities arising from the revolution, including issuing mechanisms to attract domestic and foreign scientists and intellects and enhancing training on automation, robotics and nano materials.



In order to fuel innovation, the experts suggested the Vietnamese Government issue policies to connect innovation ideas with businesses to put them into life.



According to them, the world will use cloud-based computing technology and Internet-of-Things that will make changes in many countries. With a young population and presence of the world’s major hi-tech groups in the country, it will be easier for Vietnam to successfully apply new technologies, they said.



PM Phuc, for his part, said Vietnam is building a strategy on the implementation of the fourth industrial revolution and wished that experts would help Vietnam adopt smart technologies in health care to offer cheaper and better services to patients.



He said Vietnam recommended three cities to join the ASEAN Network of Smart Cities proposed by Singapore, adding that he wants to continue listening to valuable experiences of Singaporean and Vietnamese intellectuals in national construction.



The leader also committed all possible favourable conditions for Singaporean hi-tech firms to invest in Vietnam and support Vietnamese start-ups.



In the afternoon of the same day, PM Phuc visited the Government of Technology Agency of Singapore and study Singapore’s plan on building a smart country and digital government.



Meeting the Vietnamese embassy’s staff and Vietnamese nationals in the country, the PM briefed them about the outcomes of the talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, the meeting with President Halimah Yacob and working sessions and the signing of agreements with Singaporean agencies and businesses.



He wished that young Vietnamese intellectuals in Singapore will partner with domestic and foreign partners to create collective power to bring the home country forward during the fourth industrial revolution.-VNA