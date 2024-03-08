PM Pham Minh Chinh visits the hydrogen project model in Australia of SK Group from the Republic of Korea . (Photo: VNA)

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh visited the hydrogen project model in Australia of SK Group from the Republic of Korea. The group is looking to invest in an LNG exploitation and hydrogen production project in Vietnam.PM Chinh said that Vietnam is focusing on implementing its green transition strategy, including energy transition and measures to realise its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.He said the SK Group's investment plan is in line with Vietnam's policies.According to him, Vietnam has advantages and experience in the gas and oil exploitation industry and has large gas reserves. Vietnam prioritises LNG gas exploitation projects for electricity production, which will then serve for hydrogen production.PM Chinh said that many corporations want to cooperate and invest in Vietnam and Vietnam will select qualified ones based on the spirit of respecting market mechanisms and competition rules.He requested the SK Group to coordinate with experienced and potential Vietnamese partners to quickly prepare project proposals and submit them to competent authorities for consideration. He called on the group to develop a long-term investment strategy in Vietnam./.