Vietnamese PM to attend special ASEAN-US summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and ASEAN leaders have been invited by the US President to attend a special ASEAN-US summit to be held in Washington DC in the coming time, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has announced.
Hang revealed the information during a regular press conference held online by the ministry on March 3.
“ASEAN countries have agreed with the US’s proposal on the holding of the event. The sides are exchanging opinions on related issues, including the agenda and date for the summit. The Vietnamese PM is scheduled to attend the event and have bilateral activities in the US,” the spokeswoman said./.