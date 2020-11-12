Vietnamese, Polish ministries sign MoU on finance cooperation
The finance ministries of Vietnam and Poland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in a range of fields between the two sides.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The finance ministries of Vietnam and Poland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in a range of fields between the two sides.
Authorised by Poland’s Minister of Finance, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel inked the MoU with the Vietnamese side at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 12.
The MoU will serve as a framework for cooperation between the two ministries to enhance and promote exchange and sharing of experience in tax management and public finance.
It focuses on cooperation in preventing tax base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), tax administration for the digital economy, tax inspection, examination and management at large businesses, transfer pricing, risk management, macroeconomic and financial forecasting and analysis in service of the building and implementation of fiscal policies, and public debt management, among other matters.
The signing is expected to contribute to strengthening and deepening the traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries./.