The event is part of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit 2019, which will open in Busan in November 27.

The singer will share the stage with famous singers from countries in the region, including singer PSY and the girl band BoA of the RoK. Noo will sing "I’m Still Loving You" from his latest MV.

Before singing at the ASEAN Fantasia 2019, Noo will perform at the concert V.Heartbeat Live in Seoul on November 16.

V.Hearbeat Live will be organised at the Gocheok Sky Dome which has 25,000 seats. It will feature famous Korean music bands such as Monsta X, ITZY and Stray Kids./.

