Vietnamese poultry find way onto more foreign plates
Hanoi (VNA) – Apart from maintaining the domestic market, Vietnamese poultry businesses are seeking ways to expand their reach to foreign markets like Myanmar, Japan, Hong Kong and Russia, heard a recent meeting of the Vietnam Poultry Association (VIPA).
Nguyen Song Thao, Deputy Director of the Personnel Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at the VIPA meeting on March 28 that the national poultry flocks increased from 100 million in 2010 to 530 million last year.
Poultry meat production also rose from 600,000 to 1.4 million tonnes over the past decade, and the output of eggs reached 14 billion in 2020, up from 6 billion ten years ago, he said.
Poultry meat and eggs have not only met the demand of the nearly 100 million population at home, but also been used for exports.
Notably, modern, large-scale poultry farms have been formed and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, Thao said.
Nguyen Thanh Son, VIPA President, said despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 last year that cut into firms’ profit, the sector invested in some chicken farms and slaughterhouses that are among the most modern in Southeast Asia.
Progress has also been made in the production of poultry feed, medicines and vaccines, he added.
He said the VIPA will support businesses in exporting poultry breeds, processed meat, eggs, medicines and feed this year, while staying updated on price and market to inform its members.
The association will also draw up a project on granting certificates to VIPA members that have good products, according to Son./.