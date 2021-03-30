Business Vingroup targets 500 million USD from bond issuance in Singapore Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup is planning to seek its shareholders’ approval to raise 500 million USD from issuing unsecured bonds on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Business Binh Phuoc targets becoming industrialised province The southern province of Binh Phuoc recorded economic growth of 7.51 percent in 2020 thanks to its outstanding efforts in containing COVID-19 and promoting economic development, according to a local official.

Business Bamboo Airways allowed to launch direct flights to UK from May Bamboo Airways has received slots allocated at Heathrow Airport in London to fly six times a week from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City starting in May by the Airports Council of the UK, a representative of the carrier has announced.

Business Processing-manufacturing takes lead in FDI attraction The processing and manufacturing sector took the lead in attracting foreign investment in the first three months to March 20, absorbing over 5 billion USD, or 49.6 percent, announced the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) at the Ministry of Planning and Investment.