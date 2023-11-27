Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio agreed to elevate Vietnam-Japan relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” at their talks in Tokyo on November 27.



Reviewing the bilateral ties over the past 50 years, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the strong, comprehensive, and practical development of the relations across all areas, with high political trust and a strong connectivity in economy, human resources, and locality-to-locality bonds.



President Thuong, who is paying an official visit to Japan, held that the Vietnam - Japan relations form a role model of fruitful and sincere cooperation with great potential and prospects.



Based on that foundation, the two leaders agreed to elevate the Vietnam-Japan relations to the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World”.



Based on the framework of the new partnership, they exchanged in-depth opinions about the bilateral ties and agreed on major orientations and measures to intensify cooperation to open up a stage of stronger and more extensive development for the relations, meet both countries’ demand and common interests, and contribute to regional and global peace and stability.



The two leaders agreed to increase high-level exchanges and meetings on an annual basis via flexible forms and via party, state, government, and parliament channels; continue to effectively implement current bilateral dialogue mechanisms between the two countries’ ministries and sectors and step up the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms; and bolster practical and effective defence cooperation on the basis of the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam - Japan Defence Cooperation.



They concurred in continuing to strengthen economic linkages between the two countries, boost cooperation to ensure economic security, and expand ties to such new aspects as innovation, technology transfer, digital transformation, and green transition.



PM Kishida affirmed continued support for Vietnam’s industrialisation, modernisation, and development of an independent and self-reliant economy that deeply engages in international integration, with the goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.



Emphasising that Japan views Vietnam as an important partner in the cooperation in guaranteeing supply chains and the most promising investment destination among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the host leader suggested both sides to work together to improve the effectiveness of and tackle obstacles to accelerate cooperation projects using official development assistance (ODA) and foreign direct investment (FDI) from Japan in Vietnam.



President Thuong highly valued Japanese ODA’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development. He suggested Japan actively consider granting new-generation ODA loans for Vietnam with a focus on large-scale strategic infrastructure projects (road, railway, and energy infrastructure), digital transformation, climate change response, and health care.



He also called on Japan to promote its businesses’ large-scale investments in Vietnam and transfer of technology in technological areas, reinforce ties in high-quality agriculture, and create favourable conditions for Vietnam’s aquatic products and fruits to enter its market.



To enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two nations' people to help with the sustainable and long-term development of bilateral cooperation, the two leaders agreed to bolster connectivity in human resources, locality-to-locality cooperation, tourism links, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.



President Thuong suggested the organisation of an annual locality-to-locality cooperation forum on a rotational basis.



He voiced his hope that Japan will continue assisting Vietnam to train high-quality human resources, relax entry procedures and soon grant e-visas and multi-entry visas for Vietnamese citizens with personal purposes, and work towards visa exemption for Vietnamese.



Amid fast and complex developments in the region and the world, both sides affirmed the continuation of close coordination in regional and international issues of common concern; active contribution to the maintenance of peace, stability, and development in the region and the world; and mutual support at multilateral forums and international and regional organisations such as the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN, the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



PM Kishida expressed his support for Vietnam to host the APEC Year 2027, and for Vietnam and other Asian countries to achieve the target of carbon neutrality by 2050.



President Thuong stated that Vietnam will actively cooperate and contribute to the success of the commemorative summit marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN - Japan relations in December.



Following the talks, the two leaders adopted a joint statement on the elevation of the Vietnam-Japan relations to the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World”. They also witnessed the signing of some cooperation documents between ministries and sectors of the two countries./.

VNA