Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 26:

Politics Party delegation attends 12th congress of FRELIMO Party A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by deputy head of its Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Truong Quang Hoai Nam, is attending the 12th National Congress of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party.

Politics Drastic measures needed to speed up public investment capital disbursement: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need for drastic measures to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as three national target programmes, while chairing a meeting with ministries, sectors and localities on September 26.

Politics Cuban PM’s visit to deepen fraternal ties with Vietnam: diplomat Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam aims to further strengthen the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the Party, State and people of Cuba and Vietnam, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.