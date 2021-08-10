President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) meets Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on August 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane on August 10.

The President congratulated Saysomphone on being elected as Chairman of the Lao National Assembly and highly appreciated the results of the first session of the 9th National Assembly, especially the adoption of key leadership positions and development policies for the 2021-2025 period of Laos.



At the meeting, Chairman Saysomphone warmly welcomed President Phuc on his official friendship visit to Laos, saying that the trip would contribute to further tightening the close relationship and special solidarity between the two countries, and expressed joy about the great and comprehensive achievements that the Vietnamese people have obtained in socio-economic development in recent years.



The two leaders were pleased to see that despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperation between the two legislatures has still developed well with meetings and communications between senior leaders of the two agencies, share experience, coordinate to monitor agreements, and support each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.



The Vietnamese President said he supported the National Assemblies of the two countries to strengthen coordination and supervision to contribute to the effective implementation of high-level agreements which have been signed and sharing experience, especially building and perfecting institutions, legal systems, and supreme supervision of activities of State agencies.



The two legislatures should continue exchange experience, hold conferences and seminars in flexible forms and closely coordinate and support each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as well as collaborate harmoniously and effectively in international and regional issues for peace, stability, cooperation and development.



President Phuc took the occasion to convey Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's invitation to the Lao NA Chairman to pay an official visit to Vietnam.



Meeting with Vice President Pany Yathotu and Vice President Bounthong Chithmany, President Phuc emphasised that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, describing it an invaluable asset and a vital factor for the revolutionary cause of the two nations.



The Vietnamese President suggested the two sides continue to coordinate and effectively implement the signed agreements, promoting cooperation in all fields, facilitating important cooperation projects such as Vung Ang port, Xieng Khouang and Houaphanh hospitals, and Nongkhang airport.



The two nations should pay attention to disease prevention and socio-economic development, promote dissemination and education on the tradition of special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, especially for young generations./.