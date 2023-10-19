Politics 74th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers marked in Laos The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the military high command of the Lao northern province on October 19 co-organised a meeting to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949 – 2023).

Politics EROPA conference concludes in Hanoi The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) wrapped up in Hanoi on October 19 afternoon.

Politics Vietnam to contribute more to UN, int’l organisations: official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang met with visiting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya in Hanoi on October 19, pledging more contributions from Vietnam to the UN.

Videos PM attends Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia business forum on October 19 in Riyadh as part of his trip to the Middle Eastern country to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.