Business VinFast to join Mobile World Congress 2022 Vietnamese automaker VinFast on February 25 announced that it will take part in the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that will take place from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

Business Tra fish export value predicted to top 1.6 billion USD in 2022 The Tra fish industry aims to earn 1.6 billion USD from tra fish export, and produce between 1.6 – 1.7 million tonnes of tra fish products in 2022, according to Nhu Van Can, head of the Aquaculture Department of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Tuna exports enjoy three-digit growth in January Tuna exports enjoyed a three-digit growth rate in the first month of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Investment funds pour more money into Vietnamese startups A record of over 1.3 billion USD was poured into Vietnamese startups in 2021 despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the country rank third in the group of the most dynamic innovative startup ecosystems in Southeast Asia, only after Indonesia and Singapore, statistics show.