Vietnamese President’s visit to Singapore highly anticipated: expert
Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (L) and Permanent Secretary of Singapore's Foreign Ministry Chee Wee Kiong co-chair the 14th political consultation via videoconference in November 2021. (Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – The State visit to Singapore by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from February 24 to 26 is a very special and highly anticipated event in the city state, according to Assoc. Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.
Detailing his opinion, Khuong told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip that the two countries’ relations are highly inclusive and extensive.
First, Singapore is currently one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam as it has poured 56 billion USD out of the total 400 billion USD foreign investment registered in the latter. Second, bilateral ties, especially between their enterprises, have become increasingly strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The third and most important is that both sides aspire to vigorous development in the post-pandemic period, stronger integration into the world, and better connectivity with the strategic friends.
He expressed his belief that President Phuc’s visit will lay important and long-term foundations for the two countries to fully optimise the potential of bilateral relations and capitalise on global trends, particularly in sustainable development, globalisation, and digital revolution, to progress faster in the time ahead.
Both Vietnam and Singapore have managed to cope with the pandemic, adopted the strategy of “living with COVID-19”, and issued initiatives to mitigate the pandemic’s serious impacts on their economies. Given this, they will have much sharing in the coming time, according to the expert.
In the vision to 2045, Vietnam looks to become a developed country, which requires its great integration into the world, and Singapore, as a key investor, will surely make substantial contributions to and benefit from this development process.
Khuong also pointed out other aspects of bilateral cooperation, including governance, urban planning, renewable energy, and electricity system modernisation, adding that Singapore will continue assisting Vietnam to increase its integration into the world.
He noted via cooperation, the two countries can help solve the problems of the region and the world.
Regarding their cooperation in regional and international mechanisms, he said Vietnam and Singapore boast great integration into the world and highly respect the existing institutions that connect countries like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia - Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Their own development and bilateral cooperation will considerably contribute to the countries in these mechanisms, especially ASEAN.
The two sides should create an exemplary relationship in terms of strategic trust, economy, and people-to-people ties, Khuong said, suggesting frequent meetings be held between their senior leaders and annual reports be made to review their attainments in advancing bilateral relations and contributions to ASEAN, ASEM, and APEC./.