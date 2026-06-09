Vietnamese Prime Minister welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.

His official visit and attendance at the forum hold significance, particularly for Timor-Leste’s integration process following its accession to ASEAN, and the future of ASEAN Community.

To the sound of welcoming music, the two PMs stepped onto the honorary platform inside the main hall of the Government headquarters. After a military band played both national anthems, they reviewed the Vietnam People’s Army Honour Guard. They then introduced members of their high-ranking delegations.

Vietnam and Timor-Leste share a long-standing friendship. Vietnam was among the first countries to recognise the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (FRETILIN) in September 1975. Its decision to open an embassy in Dili in mid-2025, operational since April 2026, marks an important milestone, contributing to deeper, more substantive and effective ties in the interests of their people and for ASEAN solidarity and development.

Top leaders have maintained regular high-level contacts. Vietnam stands ready to share development and global integration experience and work closely with Timor-Leste inside the ASEAN family. The two sides also cooperate effectively at multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations.

Economic and trade ties are showing positive growth. Investment cooperation is a standout, fueled by Viettel Timor (Telemor), a telecom venture of Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group. Agriculture, education, and oil and gas also offer untapped potential.

The Vietnamese and Timor-Leste PMs at the welcome ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is expected to boost political trust and drive more substantive, effective cooperation across all fields, helping Timor-Leste tap Vietnam’s experience and support in joining ASEAN and regional mechanisms.

Gusmão’s presence at the forum also gives Timor-Leste a chance to reaffirm its commitment to ASEAN’s shared goals while strengthening connectivity with regional partners to accelerate socio-economic development.

After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders led their delegations into talks to review bilateral ties and set future directions. They also witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements and visited a photo exhibition on bilateral friendship co-hosted by the Government Office and Vietnam News Agency./.

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