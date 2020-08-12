Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods” campaign has helped raise consumer awareness about locally-produced goods and services, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said on August 12.

He made the remarks during a conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi to review a project on the development of the domestic market in the 2014-20 period and to put forward new tasks in the time to come.

As vice head of the national steering committee on the campaign, he added that over the last six years the distribution network for Vietnamese goods has grown sustainably, raising the competitiveness of local businesses.

Given that exports are currently hamstrung by COVID-19, Vietnam’s market of nearly 100 million people offers an opportunity for local companies to surmount the challenges, he noted.

Echoing Hai’s view, Director of the Domestic Market Department at MoIT Tran Duy Dong underlined that distribution is among the driving forces of economic growth in the new context.

In the time to come, the campaign will offer more incentives encouraging Vietnamese companies to bolster the application of science and technology and to support industry and e-commerce at home and abroad.

Findings from a public survey show that 67 percent of Vietnamese consumers prioritise Made-in-Vietnam products.

More than 100 points of sale designed for Vietnamese goods have been set up in 61 localities nationwide, and nearly 70 trade promotion activities for such products held around the country.

Vietnamese-made goods are present in up to 90 percent of the country’s distribution network, according to figures from the Domestic Market Department.

Such products also account for more than 60 percent of goods in foreign supermarket chains such as Lotte, AEON, and Big C./.