Vietnamese products impress Japanese customers at food, beverage exhibition
Vietnamese environmentally friendly products, farm produce and food left strong impression on visitors at the Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022 that concluded on July 29.
Vietnamese booths at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
A representative from Sanesu, which provides products that are friendly to the environment such as straws made of grass, said that Japanese customers showed interest in the firm's products and expressed their hope to partner with the company in developing products from natural materials of Vietnam.
Grass straws are being sold in Japan and the company hopes that many other Vietnamese handicrafts can enter the Japanese market after this exhibition, said the representative.
Other products that draw attention from Japanese customers include fruits, drinks and instant food of Vietnam.
Monofoods & IFT said that the company’s products such as coffee, fruits and vegetables, which are processed and frozen using fast freezing technology, are highly valued by both local customers and businesses.
Meanwhile, MPL company said that its frozen fruits and instant food also drew great attention from Japanese customers and partners.
First held in 1976, Foodex Japan is the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Japan. The event attracts attention of businesses around the world because it offers a chance to promote the trade of agricultural products between this Northeast Asian country and foreign nations.
This year, Vietnamese businesses set up seven booths at the three-day event./.