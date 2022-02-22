Business Japanese firm seeking investment opportunity in biomass power in Binh Phuoc Japan’s Erex Co Ltd. is considering building a biomass power plant with a capacity of 100-150MW in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, Erex Chairman Honna Hitoshi said on February 22.

Business President meets with scientists, experts of Vietnam Economic Association President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 22 hosted a reception for scientists and experts of the Vietnam Economic Association (VEA), during which he hailed the VEA's contributions to the country over the past nearly five decades.

Business Samsung Vietnam supports smart factory development The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Samsung Vietnam on February 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in smart factory development.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches flight delay/cancellation insurance In order to help customers feel secure during each trip, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in cooperation with Post and Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation (PTI), has launched flight delay/cancellation insurance FLY PRO.