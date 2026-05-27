Vietnamese products make strong impression at Foodservice Australia 2026

​Sydney (VNA) – More than 10,000 businesses, suppliers and industry professionals gathered in Sydney for Foodservice Australia 2026, held from May 25–27.

The annual event is considered Australia’s largest trade fair for the foodservice industry, attracting global players in food, beverages, restaurants, hotels and catering services.

Unlike conferences focused on presentations and theory, Foodservice Australia centres on practical business activities, enabling participants to seek suppliers, experience products firsthand, compare prices and quality, and make purchasing decisions that directly affect business performance.

The fair also serves as a platform for restaurant chains, hotels, cafés and independent eateries to update themselves on culinary trends, foodservice technologies and operational solutions in the Australian market.

This year’s event featured more than 80 discussion sessions on restaurant business strategies, consumer trends and catering services, further reinforcing its role as a key networking hub for the food and hospitality industry.

To support the promotion of Vietnamese goods in Australia, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has for years assisted domestic enterprises in participating in the fair and introducing a wide range of Vietnamese products, including seafood, dried and frozen fruits, chilli sauce, soy sauce, instant noodles, vermicelli, pho, coconut water, rice, coffee, processed nuts and eco-friendly food packaging products.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the fair, Tran Thi Thanh My, Deputy Consul General of Vietnam in Sydney and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said the event creates practical opportunities for Vietnamese firms to showcase products, connect with importers and update market trends.

According to My, Australian customers showed particular interest in environmentally friendly products, especially organic products and sustainable items used in the restaurant and hotel sector such as bowls, plates and straws.

She noted that Vietnamese products face strong competition from goods originating from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and China due to similarities in product categories. However, Vietnamese enterprises remain confident in their product quality, especially regarding raw materials and environmentally friendly production trends.

At the event, the Vietnam Trade Office also promoted an international supply-demand connectivity series scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City this September, which has already attracted attention from Australian partners.

International visitors expressed positive impressions of Vietnamese products displayed at the fair. Nelma Sanjines, senior supervisor at ESP Catering in Sydney, praised the flavour of Vietnamese chilli sauce and soy sauce as well as the attractive packaging of confectionery products.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Saffioti, a buyer from an international food retail chain, highlighted the natural flavour and international appeal of Vietnam’s canned fruit juices, particularly those made from tropical fruits.

Michael Tan, representing an Asian food import company in Melbourne, also expressed strong interest in Vietnamese spices and processed foods, noting that many Vietnamese products now feature more modern and professional packaging designs.

Positive feedback from international customers reflects the growing position of Vietnamese food and consumer goods in global markets, opening up further opportunities for domestic enterprises to expand their international presence in the future./.