On an area of 250 square meters at Maison & Objet - Paris 2023, Vietnamese businesses introduce unique traditional interior decoration items to visitors, from handmade bamboo and rattan products to large sets of tables and chairs bearing a modern style, and even creatively designed bedside lamps or soft, flexible wooden storage boxes, among others.

Founded in 1995, the trade fair is held twice a year, in January and September./.

VNA