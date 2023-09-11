Vietnamese products shine at Maison & Objet - Paris 2023
Products from nearly 30 Vietnamese exhibitors are drawing visitors at an international fair about lifestyle, interior design, home decoration in Paris.
On an area of 250 square meters at Maison & Objet - Paris 2023, Vietnamese businesses introduce unique traditional interior decoration items to visitors, from handmade bamboo and rattan products to large sets of tables and chairs bearing a modern style, and even creatively designed bedside lamps or soft, flexible wooden storage boxes, among others.
Founded in 1995, the trade fair is held twice a year, in January and September./.