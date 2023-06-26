The annual event is part of the “Promoting Vietnamese enterprises’ direct participation in foreign distribution networks by 2030” project, which aims to raise Vietnam’s exports to AEON trade centres to 1 billion USD by 2025.

Vietnamese Products Week 2023, which opened on June 23, helps Vietnamese businesses connect with Japanese partners and consumers.

It thus creates more jobs and adds value to Vietnamese agricultural products.

As part of the event, the AEON Group is holding activities to promote Vietnam’s image, cultural identity, and tourism offerings, such as performances of Vietnamese traditional dance, music, and martial arts./.

VNA