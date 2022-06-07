Society Vietnamese in Australia protecting mother-tongue language Families play a crucial role in teaching the mother tongue to Vietnamese children abroad, according to Dr. Tran Hong Van from Charles Sturt University of Australia.

Society Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnam has made the shortlist in 10 categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on June 6.

Society Book on Vietnam-RoK ties debuts A book on the 30 years of socio-economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been published by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations (1992-2022).

Society Nearly 2 billion USD spent on unemployment insurance in 2 years The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has used more than 45.444 trillion VND (1.96 billion USD) from the unemployment insurance fund to pay for employees and employers over the past two years, given serious COVID-19-induced difficulties facing production and business activities.