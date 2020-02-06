Vietnamese province assists Chinese region in nCoV fight
Officials of Lang Son province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China at the handover event on February 6 (Photo: VNA)
Lang Son (VNA) – Vietnam’s northern border province of Lang Son presented 350,000 medical face masks to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 6 to join hands in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
At the presentation event at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, Secretary of the Lang Son Party Committee Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said her province sympathises with the difficulties that China, including the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is facing in the combat against the nCoV-caused acute respiratory disease.
She affirmed that Lang Son, and Vietnam as well, always stands side by side with Chinese forces and localities to synchronously and drastically carry out solutions to control the epidemic.
Thanh also called on both sides to keep close coordination to boost communications to raise their people’s awareness of the disease while maintaining trading activities.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Yang Jinbai appreciated the precious material and spiritual support from Lang Son and Vietnam amid complex developments of the disease.
He said thanks to this assistance, Guangxi in particular and China in general will have more momentum to successfully curb the epidemic.
Earlier, Lang Son had also provided the Chinese side with 265,000 face masks, 500 bottles of isopropyl alcohol, 800 protective suits, along with many other medical facilities./.