Vietnamese public security force’s traditional day marked in Laos
The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos partnered with the Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency held a ceremony in Vientiane on August 18 to celebrate the 75th traditional day of the public security force and the 15th anniversary of “All people protect national security” campaign (August 19).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung speaks at the event celebrating the 75th traditional day of the public security force and the 15th anniversary of “All people protect national security” campaign (August 19). (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos partnered with the Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency held a ceremony in Vientiane on August 18 to celebrate the 75th traditional day of the public security force and the 15th anniversary of “All people protect national security” campaign (August 19).
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung recalled the 75-year history of Vietnam’s public security force, saying it has fulfilled its international mission by cooperating with its Lao counterparts to smash sabotage plots and anti-State activities in the spirit of “to help them is to help ourselves.”
Hung urged the public security forces of Vietnam and Laos to stay on high alert and be well-prepared to combat crimes and uncover conspiracies to sabotage the two countries’ revolutionary achievements and their special solidarity and comprehensive partnership.
He suggested both sides to further foster their solidarity and support for each other and together protect security and order, contributing to the maintenance of global and regional peace and stability.
Speaking at the event, Lao Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamphong praised the Vietnamese people’s public security force as a reliable force of the State and Party, which has not only accomplished its political duties but also helped its Lao counterpart.
The two public security forces have boasted comprehensive cooperation in security protection and force building; and improved the effectiveness of the bilateral partnership and consultation to contribute to the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as political stability and social order.
Head of the Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos Major General Hoang Quang Huong, for his part, pledged that the Vietnamese public security force will continue striving to protect the Party, socialism and people’s lives in the country.
The force will further nurture and strengthen the friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos./.