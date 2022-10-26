Vietnamese publications promoted at Frankfurt Book Fair
A delegation from the National Political Publishing House led by its Director and Editor-in-Chief Pham Minh Tuan, attended the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, the biggest of its kind worldwide, from October 18-25.
At the fair (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – A delegation from the National Political Publishing House led by its Director and Editor-in-Chief Pham Minh Tuan, attended the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, the biggest of its kind worldwide, from October 18-25.
In addition to the promotion of Vietnamese publications at the fair, the delegation also held working sessions with renowned foreign publishing houses such as Tallandier of France, Springer Nature, Oxford University and Cambridge University of the UK, and C. H. BECK of Germany.
The meetings focused on boosting cooperation in the fields of publishing, copyright, expert training and organisation of international book fairs, among others.
The delegation exchanged copyrights for nearly 20 titles with publishers of Britain, France, Germany, and China.
During their trip, they also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt.
This year, the fair gathered 4,000 exhibitors from 95 countries and territories./.