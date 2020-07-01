When World War II broke out, Ly Phu San was studying in the Soviet Union and decided to join the Red Army to fight fascism.

Visiting his grave, San’s daughter Le Thi Phuong felt proud of her father.

That pride was also passed on to Phuong’s son, who has been following his grandfather’s life.

Vietnamese soldiers now have their profiles included in the database for the “Memorial Road” museum, which opened in the suburbs of Moscow this year to mark of the 75th anniversary of victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War. The portraits and names of the soldiers, including Ly Phu San, are on display along with Russian soldiers. The museum honours those who sacrificed their lives in the war nearly eight decades ago./.

