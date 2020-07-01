Vietnamese Red Army soldiers remembered
Groups of patriotic young Vietnamese started being sent to the Soviet Union to study in 1926, under an initiative from Nguyen Ai Quoc, a pseudonym of late President Ho Chi Minh. Years later, when World War II broke out, a number of the young men in the latest group decided to join the Red Army and fight the Nazis. Many fought bravely and laid down their lives. Among them was Ly Phu San.
When World War II broke out, Ly Phu San was studying in the Soviet Union and decided to join the Red Army to fight fascism.
Visiting his grave, San’s daughter Le Thi Phuong felt proud of her father.
That pride was also passed on to Phuong’s son, who has been following his grandfather’s life.
Vietnamese soldiers now have their profiles included in the database for the “Memorial Road” museum, which opened in the suburbs of Moscow this year to mark of the 75th anniversary of victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War. The portraits and names of the soldiers, including Ly Phu San, are on display along with Russian soldiers. The museum honours those who sacrificed their lives in the war nearly eight decades ago./.