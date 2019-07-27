Vietnamese referee Ngo Duy Lan (in red) is recognised as an elite-level referee by FIFA. (Photo: VNA)

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has recognised Vietnamese referee Ngo Duy Lan as an elite-level referee.To reach this level, Lan had to manage three important football matches which were selected and supervised by the Asian Football Federation.The match between Thanh Hoa and Ho Chi Minh City in week 17 of the V.League 1 season was his final test.Following the accomplishment, the Vietnamese referee is eligible to officiate football matches in the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup and the AFC Champions League.Nguyen Hien Triet was also recognised as an elite referee in 2017. - VNA