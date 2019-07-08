Dr. Le Van Tuan, Deputy Director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications, has been elected as Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) Wireless Group (AWG) for the 2019-2022 term. (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– Dr. Le Van Tuan, Deputy Director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications, has been elected as Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) Wireless Group (AWG) for the 2019-2022 term.The election, which took place during the 25th meeting of the AWG in Indonesia from July 1-5, demonstrates the international community’s acknowledgement of Vietnamese experts’ experience in radio communication.This is the first time a Vietnamese representative has been elected to the position. Earlier, Vietnam held the role of Vice Chair of the AWG for 2014-2019.The AWG covers various aspects of emerging wireless systems including IMT/IMT-Advanced to meet upcoming digital convergence era in Asia-Pacific. It is assisting the process of providing cost effective radio-communications solutions and facilitating the transfer of technology.-VNA