Vietnamese returnees by road to get quarantine fee support
Vietnam will support quarantine fees for its citizens who return from neighbouring countries by road.
A concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The information was released by Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at a press conference after the Government’s April regular meeting on May 5.
Specifically, the State budget will be used to cover the expenses of transportation, screening tests, food and accommodation at compulsory concentrated quarantine establishments, Son said.
He stressed that the Government asks the public to continue raising their awareness and responsibility in disease prevention and control, and not to cover up for any violators.
Those who enter Vietnam illegally or do not abide by quarantine regulations may face criminal punishments depending on their violations, Son noted.
The Government also requests the strict implementation of quarantine regulations, especially for those entering the country as well as the supplementation and completion of regulations to fight the pandemic, deal with consequences and ensure socio-economic development.
Vietnam reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on May 6 morning, raising the tally to 3,030 with the death toll related the disease remaining at 35./.