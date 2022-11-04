Illustrative photo (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Thai Binh Seed Corporation 's TBR39 fragrant rice has won the first prize in Vietnam's best rice contest 2022 and will represent the country's at the 2022 World's Best Rice competition.

The second and third places went to ST24 rice of Ho Quang Tri private company, and Loc Troi 28 of Loc Troi group.

Thai Binh Seed's A Sao rice also won the top place in the competition's sticky rice category. The second and third prizes were presented to OM38 and RBR78 products of Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute and Thai Binh Seed, respectively.

The contest was co-organised by the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), and the Nong thon Ngay nay (Agriculture Today) newspaper.



It saw the competition of 12 fragrant rice and sticky rice products from 12 renowned players in the sector such as the Loc Troi Group, Thai Binh Seed, the HK Trading Co. Ltd., and the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute.



VFA President Nguyen Ngoc Nam said the contest has been held since 2019 to promote and introduce prominent products domestically and to select contestants for international rice contests./.

