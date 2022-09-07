Business Firms advised to apply effective dispute settlement resolutions Vietnamese enterprises should study the use of different dispute resolutions to settle disputes with foreign partners more efficiently, especially as commercial disputes are tending to rise in line with Vietnam’s deeper integration in the global economy through free trade agreements (FTAs).

Business IMF optimistic about Vietnam's economic growth The first half of this year saw a swift economic rebound as Vietnam’s pandemic restrictions eased following the adoption of a living-with-COVID strategy and a robust vaccination drive, according to an article published on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), imf.org.

Business AgroViet 2022 to open next week The 22nd Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2022) will open next week in Hanoi, featuring 100 exhibitors, including those from Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand and Indonesia.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands work together in sustainable aquaculture promotion The Vietnam-Netherlands Sustainable Aquaculture Business Forum 2022 took place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 7, aiming to create a business platform for trade and investment promotion between the two countries and facilitate knowledge exchange and technology transfer to develop a sustainable aquaculture industry in Vietnam.