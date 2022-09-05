The product, branded “Com Vietnam”, is produced by the Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam. It was introduced in the E.Leclerc hypermarket chain on September 2 during the office’s Vietnamese mid-autumn week event.

Rice is a key commodity in a scheme on facilitating Vietnamese enterprises’ participation in foreign distribution networks. It took nearly two years for Vietnamese rice products to be officially available on supermarket shelves in France.

2 years ago, Loc Troi was the first rice exporter to Europe within the framework of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), but this is the first time Loc Troi rice has been on the shelves of E.Leclerc supermarkets in France.

Within the mid-autumn week event, “Com Vietnam” will be introduced at hypermarkets run by French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation Carrefour on September 6. Carrefour and E.Leclerc together operate nearly 800 hypermarkets and over 3,000 supermarkets across France./.

VNA