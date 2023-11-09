VinFast 's electric vehicles (Photo: VNA)

Delegates launch Xanh SM ride-hailing service (Photo: VNA)

- From November 9, residents in Vientiane capital city and foreign tourists to Laos can easily book a taxi of Green & Smart Mobility (GSM), a company of VinFast - the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, through the Xanh SM Laos application on the App Store and Play Store, or also rent a car directly on the road.This is the first foreign market in the company’s "Go Green Global" strategy with a roadmap to become an international EV service provider and to popularise the "green mobility" trend to the world.Speaking at a ceremony to launch the service, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos Gen. Vilay Lakhamfong, CEO of GSM Nguyen Van Thanh expressed his hope that Xanh SM taxi will create a revolution in mobility in Laos.Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane, said that the trend of using EVs is increasing in Laos, especially in big cities like Vientiane.The launch of Xanh SM taxi service is a commendable step, not only helping Lao people and tourists have more quality transportation options, but also making a positive contribution to protecting the environment and helping the Lao Government fulfill its goal of 30% of vehicles being electric ones by 2030, the official said.After Laos, the GSM plans to expand its service to other Southeast Asian nations./.